Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. Has $324,000 Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. grew its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LNT. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 49,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 50.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LNT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.16. 8,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,139. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $60.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.10. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $763.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.48 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.76%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LNT shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.20.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

