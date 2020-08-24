Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. Has $1.05 Million Position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares during the period. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co.’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ET. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 238.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

ET stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.72. 209,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,831,076. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $14.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.84. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 2.59.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.15%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is 84.14%.

ET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.94.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

