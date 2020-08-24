Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. Grows Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% during the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.09. 101,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,422,412. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.74. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $45.76 and a one year high of $68.34. The company has a market cap of $140.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -623.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In related news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,983.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,940.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $8,943,400.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 432,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,366,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

