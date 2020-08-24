Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. lowered its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 225.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,473,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,946,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869,236 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at $560,998,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at $342,978,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 334.5% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,875,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $430,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 73.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,652,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $609,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $255,116.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,661 shares in the company, valued at $3,079,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BDX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.47.

Becton Dickinson and stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $255.87. The company had a trading volume of 8,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,939. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $74.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.61.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

