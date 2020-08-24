Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. Buys 903 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,636 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Target by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,727,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $625,413,000 after buying an additional 4,087,269 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Target by 3.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,340,745 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $496,529,000 after purchasing an additional 202,855 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Target by 20.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,443,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $413,137,000 after purchasing an additional 757,376 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Target by 92.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,278,923 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Target by 13.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,039,465 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $375,549,000 after purchasing an additional 469,840 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of TGT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $153.60. 79,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,797,154. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.93. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $90.17 and a 52-week high of $156.10. The company has a market cap of $76.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.79.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TGT. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.52.

In other Target news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 7,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $889,874.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,270,882.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,788,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,524 shares of company stock worth $4,623,219 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

See Also: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.