Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. Buys 455 Shares of Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP)

Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co.’s holdings in Nextera Energy Partners were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 54.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,641,375 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $113,732,000 after buying an additional 931,862 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 105.3% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,572,501 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $67,384,000 after buying an additional 806,640 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 26.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,805,341 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $77,623,000 after buying an additional 372,809 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 378.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 461,638 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $19,850,000 after buying an additional 365,171 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 44.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,140,811 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $49,055,000 after buying an additional 352,868 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEP shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Nextera Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nextera Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nextera Energy Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Nextera Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nextera Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.46.

Nextera Energy Partners stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,020. Nextera Energy Partners LP has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $64.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.39.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nextera Energy Partners LP will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were paid a $0.5775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 5th. This is a boost from Nextera Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Nextera Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -152.98%.

Nextera Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

