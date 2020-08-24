Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. Buys 1,095 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA)

Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,687 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 13,124,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $246,877,000 after buying an additional 4,209,218 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 145,709.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,187,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184,788 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 10,365.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,031,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,321 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,804,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $107,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 481.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,886,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBA traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $26.18. 9,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,604. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.90. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $40.65.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $914.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 7.96%. Analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.157 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PBA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Sunday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.45.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

