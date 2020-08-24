Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.5% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $157.45. The stock had a trading volume of 13,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,752. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.36. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $95.51 and a 12-month high of $170.84.

