Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.25 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $8.25 to $11.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Laurentian restated a buy rating and issued a $11.35 target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. CIBC boosted their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $11.35 target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Shares of FSM opened at $6.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 627.63 and a beta of 1.38. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $7.35.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $44.48 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 0.50%. Equities research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,978,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,700 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,342,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 3,109,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,074,000 after acquiring an additional 45,857 shares during the period. Global Strategic Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. now owns 1,029,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 110,400 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 163.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 780,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 484,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.