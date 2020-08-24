Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Fortis makes up approximately 2.1% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. owned about 0.08% of Fortis worth $14,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 6.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,309,000 after acquiring an additional 36,627 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fortis by 6.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Fortis during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Fortis by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,624,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,154,000 after acquiring an additional 56,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Fortis by 8.5% during the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 80,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTS traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $40.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,717. Fortis Inc has a twelve month low of $28.59 and a twelve month high of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.12. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.353 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

FTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Fortis from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Fortis from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Fortis from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Fortis from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

