Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) is Scotia Capital Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,956,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 222,157 shares during the quarter. Fortis accounts for 2.7% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 1.07% of Fortis worth $194,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 40,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 39,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 15,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortis alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FTS shares. CIBC upped their target price on Fortis from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Fortis from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Fortis from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Fortis from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

Fortis stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,717. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.24. Fortis Inc has a 12 month low of $28.59 and a 12 month high of $44.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.353 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.