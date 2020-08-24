Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Frontier Investment Mgmt Co.

Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. decreased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,859 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,833 shares during the quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 62.0% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 51,098,081 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $246,804,000 after purchasing an additional 19,549,840 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,489,493 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,616,000 after buying an additional 4,253,850 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4,281.6% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,796,572 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,337,000 after buying an additional 3,709,924 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,113,378 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $72,998,000 after buying an additional 2,755,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $12,537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

NYSE:F traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.97. 1,741,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,332,980. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $9.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on F. Nomura restated a “sell” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.