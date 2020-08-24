FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the July 15th total of 3,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 748,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE FLT traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $239.34. 7,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. FleetCor Technologies has a 52 week low of $168.51 and a 52 week high of $329.85. The company has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $252.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.08.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 29.88%. The business had revenue of $525.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FLT. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $291.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price (down previously from $340.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.00.

In related news, insider Alexey Gavrilenya sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.91, for a total transaction of $1,399,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,390.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in FleetCor Technologies by 135.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in FleetCor Technologies by 52.4% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in FleetCor Technologies in the first quarter worth about $679,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in FleetCor Technologies by 35.3% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.