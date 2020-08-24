Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Major Shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New Sells 5,000,000 Shares

Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $95.63 on Monday. Fiserv Inc has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $125.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.83 and a 200 day moving average of $102.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.04 billion, a PE ratio of 75.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.
Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FISV shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.76.
Fiserv Company Profile
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.
