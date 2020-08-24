Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Major Shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New Sells 5,000,000 Shares

Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $95.63 on Monday. Fiserv Inc has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $125.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.83 and a 200 day moving average of $102.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.04 billion, a PE ratio of 75.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Fiserv by 1.7% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 17,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 20.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 448,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,563,000 after purchasing an additional 74,929 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 46.3% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FISV shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.76.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

