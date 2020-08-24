First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Bought by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,550 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 8.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,881,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,902,000 after purchasing an additional 474,941 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,989,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,552,000 after buying an additional 100,902 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,486,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,158,000 after buying an additional 593,575 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,804,000 after acquiring an additional 128,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.4% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,764,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,425,000 after acquiring an additional 64,593 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FRC traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $114.50. 6,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,680. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $70.06 and a one year high of $125.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.53.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $943.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FRC shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.41.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

