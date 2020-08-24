First Mercantile Trust Co. Acquires 6,205 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,201 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in BP were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in BP by 3.8% during the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 67,596 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the second quarter worth $440,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BP by 7.2% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 9,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in BP by 51.9% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 51,686 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 17,650 shares during the period. Finally, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BP by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 291,153 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. 10.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BP stock opened at $21.46 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.03 and its 200 day moving average is $25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $72.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.77. BP plc has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $40.08.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.70 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The business’s revenue was down 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BP plc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. BP’s payout ratio is presently 42.03%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.74.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

