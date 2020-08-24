First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Receives $16.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.63.

FCCO has been the subject of several research reports. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Community from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Community from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of First Community in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Community during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in First Community by 45.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in First Community by 15.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Community during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in First Community by 196.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 21,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

FCCO stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day moving average is $15.76. First Community has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.76.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. First Community had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $13.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 million. On average, analysts anticipate that First Community will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.10%.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

