Financial Contrast: Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) and Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSE:MTA)

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSE:MTA) and Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Metalla Royalty & Streaming alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Metalla Royalty & Streaming and Wheaton Precious Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metalla Royalty & Streaming 0 0 1 0 3.00 Wheaton Precious Metals 1 5 5 0 2.36

Metalla Royalty & Streaming presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.27%. Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus target price of $49.90, suggesting a potential downside of 3.78%. Given Metalla Royalty & Streaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Metalla Royalty & Streaming is more favorable than Wheaton Precious Metals.

Dividends

Metalla Royalty & Streaming pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Wheaton Precious Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Metalla Royalty & Streaming pays out -7.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wheaton Precious Metals pays out 71.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Wheaton Precious Metals has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Wheaton Precious Metals is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.6% of Metalla Royalty & Streaming shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.0% of Wheaton Precious Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Metalla Royalty & Streaming and Wheaton Precious Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metalla Royalty & Streaming N/A N/A N/A Wheaton Precious Metals 37.30% 6.50% 5.56%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Metalla Royalty & Streaming and Wheaton Precious Metals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metalla Royalty & Streaming N/A N/A N/A ($0.13) -67.69 Wheaton Precious Metals $861.33 million 27.03 $86.14 million $0.56 92.61

Wheaton Precious Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Metalla Royalty & Streaming. Metalla Royalty & Streaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wheaton Precious Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Wheaton Precious Metals beats Metalla Royalty & Streaming on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Company Profile

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. in December 2016. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.