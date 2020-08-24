Financial Comparison: Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) vs. TCF Financial (OTCMKTS:TCF)

Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) and TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Heartland Banccorp has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TCF Financial has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Heartland Banccorp and TCF Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heartland Banccorp $59.26 million 2.27 $13.20 million $6.45 10.47 TCF Financial $1.61 billion 2.48 $304.36 million $1.90 13.83

TCF Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Heartland Banccorp. Heartland Banccorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TCF Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Heartland Banccorp and TCF Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heartland Banccorp 20.40% N/A N/A TCF Financial 20.10% 14.01% 1.43%

Dividends

Heartland Banccorp pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. TCF Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Heartland Banccorp pays out 35.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TCF Financial pays out 73.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. TCF Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. TCF Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Heartland Banccorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of TCF Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Heartland Banccorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of TCF Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Heartland Banccorp and TCF Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heartland Banccorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 TCF Financial 0 1 10 1 3.00

Heartland Banccorp currently has a consensus target price of $92.50, suggesting a potential upside of 37.04%. TCF Financial has a consensus target price of $38.45, suggesting a potential upside of 46.33%. Given TCF Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TCF Financial is more favorable than Heartland Banccorp.

Summary

TCF Financial beats Heartland Banccorp on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heartland Banccorp

Heartland BancCorp operates as the holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Franklin, Fairfield, and Licking counties of central Ohio. The company offers commercial, small business, and consumer banking services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises mortgage loans; personal loans, such as vehicle loans, home equity loans, and personal unsecured loans; and commercial real estate and construction loans, small business loans, and working capital loans and equipment financing. It also offers credit cards, wire transfers, night depository, safe deposit boxes, cashier's checks, notary services, overdraft protection, retirement planning, wealth management, and online banking services. In addition, the company provides agribusiness lending solutions; alternative investment services; and insurance services comprising life insurance, long-term care insurance, and disability insurance. As of December 19, 2018, it operated 15 full-service banking offices. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Whitehall, Ohio.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides consumer loans; loans secured by personal property, as well as unsecured personal loans; lease and equipment financing products; inventory financing products; commercial real estate loans; and residential, consumer, and small business lending products. In addition, the company offers treasury services, such as investment and borrowing portfolios, as well as manages capital, debt, and market risks. Further, it provides credit and debit cards; and check cashing and remittance services. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 314 branches consisting of 189 traditional branches, 122 supermarket branches, and 3 campus branches in Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Colorado, Wisconsin, Arizona, and South Dakota. TCF Financial Corporation was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Wayzata, Minnesota.

