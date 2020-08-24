Financial Analysis: Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) & Eagle Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSI)

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) and Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Get Eagle Financial Services alerts:

Eagle Financial Services has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wintrust Financial has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Eagle Financial Services and Wintrust Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Financial Services $43.21 million 2.08 $9.76 million N/A N/A Wintrust Financial $1.79 billion 1.38 $355.70 million $6.03 7.12

Wintrust Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Financial Services.

Dividends

Eagle Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Wintrust Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Wintrust Financial pays out 18.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wintrust Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Eagle Financial Services and Wintrust Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Financial Services 22.92% 10.52% 1.13% Wintrust Financial 14.33% 7.63% 0.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Eagle Financial Services and Wintrust Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Wintrust Financial 0 3 6 0 2.67

Wintrust Financial has a consensus price target of $51.63, indicating a potential upside of 20.20%. Given Wintrust Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wintrust Financial is more favorable than Eagle Financial Services.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.0% of Eagle Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.6% of Wintrust Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of Eagle Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Wintrust Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Wintrust Financial beats Eagle Financial Services on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eagle Financial Services

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke County that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits. It also provides one-to-four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction and land development, mortgage, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as secured and unsecured consumer loans, which include personal installment loans, personal lines of credit, automobile loans, and credit card loans. In addition, the company offers personal and retirement plan services; investment services comprising tax-deferred annuities, IRAs and rollovers, mutual funds, retirement plans, college savings plans, life insurance, long term care insurance, fixed income investing, brokerage CDs, and full service or discount brokerage services; non-deposit investment products; and title insurance products. Further, it provides ATM and debit cards; and telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 12 full-service branches; and 1 drive-through only facility in the Virginia communities of Berryville, Winchester, Boyce, Stephens City, Purcellville, Leesburg, and Ashburn, as well as 13 ATM locations. Eagle Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Berryville, Virginia.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services. It also engages in the origination and purchase of residential mortgages for sale into the secondary market; and provision of lending, deposits, and cash management services to condominium, homeowner, and community associations, as well as asset-based lending for middle-market companies. In addition, this segment offers loan and deposit services to mortgage brokerage companies; lending to restaurant franchisees; direct leasing; small business administration loans; commercial mortgages and construction loans; and financial solutions. It provides personal and commercial banking services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units, and institutional customers. The Specialty Finance segment offers commercial and life insurance premiums financing for businesses and individuals; accounts receivable financing, value-added, and out-sourced administrative services; and other specialty finance services, as well as data processing of payrolls, billing, and cash management services to temporary staffing industry. The Wealth Management segment provides trust and investment, asset management, tax-deferred exchange services, securities brokerage, and retirement plan services. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 167 banking facilities and 222 ATMs. Wintrust Financial Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.