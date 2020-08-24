Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the July 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 853,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 52,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $80.32 on Monday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $141.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($1.10). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 11.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.35%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.35.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

