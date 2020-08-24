Fangdd Network Group (NYSE:DUO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fangdd Network Group (NYSE:DUO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace primarily in the People’s Republic of China. The Company offers buying, selling and renting houses. Fangdd Network Group Ltd. is based in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of Fangdd Network Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

Fangdd Network Group stock opened at $7.73 on Friday. Fangdd Network Group has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $129.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.54.

Fangdd Network Group (NYSE:DUO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $38.43 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fangdd Network Group stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NYSE:DUO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.06% of Fangdd Network Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Fangdd Network Group Company Profile

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates fangdd.com, an agent-centric SaaS-empowered transaction platform that provides region-specific real estate news, information, property data, and access to shared-interest online communities, as well as offers transaction facilitation services and data analytic products.

