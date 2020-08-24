Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Position Lifted by Peninsula Wealth LLC

Peninsula Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,996 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 0.2% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,920,894,000 after buying an additional 1,132,053 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,604,068,000 after buying an additional 6,394,036 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,812,327 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,794,733,000 after purchasing an additional 723,655 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Facebook by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,748,552 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,627,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Facebook by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,712,332 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,121,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,780 shares during the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FB shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.37.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $269.82. 492,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,458,326. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $278.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $246.84 and a 200 day moving average of $211.60. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $760.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.60, for a total value of $42,796.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,296.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total transaction of $2,950,926.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,586 shares of company stock worth $8,077,547 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

