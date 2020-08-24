Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 291.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 42.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,715,000 after purchasing an additional 24,635 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 223.4% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,242,000 after acquiring an additional 177,179 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 23.3% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.3% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 30,466 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 0.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.65, for a total value of $3,177,592.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,237.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,586 shares of company stock worth $8,077,547. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $242.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Facebook from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.37.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $270.05. The company had a trading volume of 550,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,458,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $278.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.60. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

