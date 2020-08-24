Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CFO Sells $478,866.48 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $478,866.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,847,817.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

David M. Wehner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Saturday, August 15th, David M. Wehner sold 1,806 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total value of $471,799.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $267.01 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $278.89. The firm has a market cap of $760.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.84 and a 200-day moving average of $211.60.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 42.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,715,000 after acquiring an additional 24,635 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in Facebook by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,242,000 after purchasing an additional 177,179 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 30,466 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Barclays raised their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.21.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

