Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,150 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.6% of Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.9% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 20,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the second quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 1,022,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,713,000 after acquiring an additional 41,617 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $213,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 165.9% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 66,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 41,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Standpoint Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Cfra lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

NYSE XOM traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,816,078. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.03. The stock has a market cap of $173.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $75.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

