eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Sells $610,350.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $610,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,327.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
eXp World stock opened at $40.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 450.38 and a beta of 2.96. eXp World Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $42.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.
eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. eXp World had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Equities analysts expect that eXp World Holdings Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eXp World in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 12.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
eXp World Company Profile
eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.
