eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Sells $610,350.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $610,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,327.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

eXp World stock opened at $40.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 450.38 and a beta of 2.96. eXp World Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $42.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. eXp World had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Equities analysts expect that eXp World Holdings Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of eXp World from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of eXp World from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. eXp World has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eXp World in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 12.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

