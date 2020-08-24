Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Receives $45.77 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.77.

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BofA Securities cut shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th.

Get Exelon alerts:

Shares of EXC stock opened at $36.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $50.54.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exelon will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 386.2% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 705 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 800 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.