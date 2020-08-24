EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of EVRAZ in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine cut EVRAZ from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of EVRAZ in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVRAZ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of EVRAZ stock opened at $4.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.69. EVRAZ has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.97.

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products. The company operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. Its products include construction products, industrial products, railway products, vanadium products, and pipes, as well as raw materials, such as iron ore, coal, and limestone products.

