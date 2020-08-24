EULAV Asset Management Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

EULAV Asset Management lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,976 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.89.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $1.97 on Monday, reaching $99.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,593,840. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The company has a market capitalization of $296.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

