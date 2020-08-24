ESSA Pharma Inc (TSE:EPI) Director Purchases C$47,600.00 in Stock

ESSA Pharma Inc (TSE:EPI) (NASDAQ:EPIX) Director Franklin Milan Berger purchased 7,000 shares of ESSA Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 664,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,518,056.

ESSA Pharma Inc has a 52-week low of C$0.31 and a 52-week high of C$0.36.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc is a Canada-based clinical-stage development pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC). The Company is developing drugs, which selectively block the amino-terminal domain (NTD) of the androgen receptor (AR).

