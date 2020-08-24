Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 752,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,071 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $13,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 26,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 14,602 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 77,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 29,950 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,052,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,350,000 after purchasing an additional 227,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 624,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,348,000 after purchasing an additional 104,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In other news, COO Graham W. Bacon acquired 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $197,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on EPD shares. Piper Sandler raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.85.

EPD traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.07. 136,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,077,031. The stock has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.42. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.85%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.