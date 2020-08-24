Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.50 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Energy Focus, Inc. is a leading provider and innovator of energy efficient LED lighting products. As the creator of the only 100-percent flicker-free LED products on the market, Energy Focus products provide extensive energy savings, aesthetics, safety and health benefits over conventional and fluorescent lighting. As a longstanding partner with the US Government providing energy efficient LED lighting products to the U.S. Navy and the Military Sealift Command fleets, Energy Focus products go through rigorous testing in the most adverse conditions possible and still have a zero percent failure rate. In the commercial sphere, customers include national, state and local U.S. government agencies as well as Fortune 500 companies across education, healthcare, retail and manufacturing. Energy Focus is headquartered in Solon, Ohio, with additional sales offices in Washington, D.C., New York and Taiwan. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.75 price target on shares of Energy Focus in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

EFOI opened at $8.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.84. The firm has a market cap of $26.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.75. Energy Focus has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $9.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The construction company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.99). Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 52.60% and a negative return on equity of 91.13%. On average, analysts forecast that Energy Focus will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Focus during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Energy Focus during the 2nd quarter worth $530,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Focus during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. 12.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Focus Company Profile

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lighting technologies, including military maritime products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

