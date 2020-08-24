Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Frontier Investment Mgmt Co.

Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.7% during the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 21,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 212,337 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $34,593,944.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,194,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,278,765,737.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 555,236 shares of company stock worth $91,393,391 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine lowered Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reduced their target price on Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.33.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $148.82. 36,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,813,538. The company has a market capitalization of $142.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.21. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $170.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

