Electrolux AB (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Electrolux AB (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ELUXY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electrolux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Electrolux in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Electrolux in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electrolux in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Pareto Securities cut shares of Electrolux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.
OTCMKTS:ELUXY opened at $41.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.47 and its 200-day moving average is $34.73. Electrolux has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.03.
About Electrolux
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances and appliances for professional use. It operates through six segments: Major Appliances Europe, Middle East and Africa; Major Appliances North America; Major Appliances Latin America; Major Appliances Asia/Pacific; Home Care & SDA; and Professional Products.
