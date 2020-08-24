Electrolux AB (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Electrolux AB (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ELUXY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electrolux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Electrolux in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Electrolux in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electrolux in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Pareto Securities cut shares of Electrolux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

OTCMKTS:ELUXY opened at $41.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.47 and its 200-day moving average is $34.73. Electrolux has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. Electrolux had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electrolux will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances and appliances for professional use. It operates through six segments: Major Appliances Europe, Middle East and Africa; Major Appliances North America; Major Appliances Latin America; Major Appliances Asia/Pacific; Home Care & SDA; and Professional Products.

