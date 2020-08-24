ELA Coin (ELAC) One Day Volume Hits $612,451.00

ELA Coin (CURRENCY:ELAC) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One ELA Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and DigiFinex. ELA Coin has a market cap of $4.10 million and $612,451.00 worth of ELA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ELA Coin has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ELA Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008513 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00128568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $198.14 or 0.01684758 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00191655 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000883 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00156696 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000156 BTC.

ELA Coin Token Profile

ELA Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,370,731 tokens. ELA Coin’s official Twitter account is @elamachain . The official message board for ELA Coin is medium.com/@elamachain . ELA Coin’s official website is www.elamachain.io

Buying and Selling ELA Coin

ELA Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELA Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELA Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELA Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELA Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELA Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.