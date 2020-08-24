Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. is engaged in designing, developing and selling wearable robots or exoskeletons for the medical, military, industrial and consumer markets. The company’s operating segment consists of Engineering Services and Medical segments. It operates primarily in North America, Western Europe, the Middle East and South Africa. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Richmond, California. “

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

EKSO has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Friday, July 31st. Aegis reduced their price objective on shares of Ekso Bionics from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ekso Bionics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:EKSO opened at $5.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Ekso Bionics has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.57.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.32). The firm had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 156.16% and a negative return on equity of 275.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics in the second quarter valued at about $630,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Ekso Bionics by 2,233.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 18,002 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Ekso Bionics by 45.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new position in Ekso Bionics during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.25% of the company’s stock.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through EksoHealth and EksoWorks segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ekso Bionics (EKSO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.