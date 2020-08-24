Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) will report ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Eidos Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.75) and the highest is ($0.74). Eidos Therapeutics posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 516.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eidos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($2.60). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.75) to ($2.46). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eidos Therapeutics.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.18).

EIDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Eidos Therapeutics from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eidos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Eidos Therapeutics from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:EIDX traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.66. 113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,469. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.71. The company has a current ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Eidos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $66.56.

In other news, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,294 shares in the company, valued at $164,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cameron Turtle sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $399,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,408.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EIDX. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Eidos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Eidos Therapeutics by 193.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Eidos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $143,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Eidos Therapeutics by 164.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eidos Therapeutics by 31.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.13% of the company’s stock.

Eidos Therapeutics

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

