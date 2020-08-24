Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Short Interest Up 18.2% in July

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the July 15th total of 2,910,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $806,664.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,946,973.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total value of $4,677,648.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,118,591.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,835 shares of company stock valued at $8,290,509 over the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 14.4% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 297,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,298,000 after buying an additional 9,782 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 42.3% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at $2,352,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Gabelli downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. G.Research downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on Ecolab from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.92.

Ecolab stock traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $198.17. 6,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,500. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.29 and a 200 day moving average of $192.77. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $231.36. The company has a market capitalization of $55.61 billion, a PE ratio of -66.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ecolab will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

