dynaCERT Inc (CVE:DYA) Director Jean-Pierre Colin Sells 300,000 Shares

dynaCERT Inc (CVE:DYA) Director Jean-Pierre Colin sold 300,000 shares of dynaCERT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.73, for a total value of C$219,000.00.

dynaCERT Inc has a 52-week low of C$0.33 and a 52-week high of C$1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a current ratio of 11.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.74.

DynaCERT Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, distribution, and installation of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. Its patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced fuel emissions.

