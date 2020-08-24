Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Frontier Investment Mgmt Co.

Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter worth $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 32.6% in the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $45,000. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on DUK. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.93.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $126,165.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,615.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,272 shares of company stock valued at $189,516. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $80.99. 25,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,347,058. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.82 and a 200 day moving average of $86.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.28%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.