DS Smith plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

DS Smith plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 408,700 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the July 15th total of 467,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 371.5 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DITHF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DS Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS DITHF opened at $3.69 on Monday. DS Smith has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $5.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.94.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

