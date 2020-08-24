Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Acquired by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 246.3% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 446.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth about $891,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 101.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth about $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $447.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.69.

In related news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,850 shares in the company, valued at $11,684,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.80, for a total transaction of $467,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,471.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,330 shares of company stock valued at $8,231,685 over the last 90 days. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DPZ traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $420.25. 8,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,920. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.90 and a fifty-two week high of $423.55. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.96.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.74. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

