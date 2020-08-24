Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) CEO Sells $1,048,400.00 in Stock

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.36, for a total value of $1,048,400.00.

Shares of DPZ opened at $419.70 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.90 and a 12-month high of $423.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $391.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.96.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.74. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 32.60%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DPZ. Barclays lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Argus raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $447.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 44.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,934,000 after purchasing an additional 86,815 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 189.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 283,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,808,000 after purchasing an additional 185,527 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 37.3% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 119,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,042,000 after purchasing an additional 32,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% during the second quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

