Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Docusign were worth $15,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,674,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Docusign by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,662,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,558,000 after acquiring an additional 38,865 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Docusign by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,731,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,926,000 after acquiring an additional 212,415 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Docusign by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,621,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,791,000 after acquiring an additional 26,561 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Docusign by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,492,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,877,000 after acquiring an additional 67,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Docusign alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOCU. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Docusign from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Wedbush increased their price target on Docusign from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Docusign from $90.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Docusign from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Docusign from $90.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Docusign has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.78.

Shares of DOCU traded down $5.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $205.03. 73,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,370,145. The company has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a PE ratio of -174.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.71. Docusign Inc has a one year low of $43.77 and a one year high of $229.83.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $297.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.12 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 29.36% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $866,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 440,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,528,581.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 10,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $1,470,798.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 180,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,145,939.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,820 shares of company stock valued at $34,901,675. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Docusign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Featured Article: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.