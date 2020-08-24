Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Short Interest Update

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,150,000 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the July 15th total of 16,440,000 shares. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.89. The stock had a trading volume of 20,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.93 million, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.91. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $10.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average is $4.34.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 24th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 3.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 23,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 5,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHC shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $8.00 to $2.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

