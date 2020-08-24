DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DISCO Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines primarily in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation. The company also manufactures and sells precision diamond abrasive tools; and offers processing services. DISCO Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DISCO CORP/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.00.

DISCO CORP/ADR stock opened at $48.74 on Friday. DISCO CORP/ADR has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.44.

DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). DISCO CORP/ADR had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $331.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.59 million. Research analysts anticipate that DISCO CORP/ADR will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

