DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Stock Holdings Increased by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH accounts for about 1.1% of Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the first quarter valued at $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the second quarter worth about $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 80.8% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 190.1% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period.

DLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup cut shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.88.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $4.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $150.42. The company had a trading volume of 9,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,111. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.43 and its 200 day moving average is $140.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a PE ratio of 54.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.24. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.10 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 20.57%. Equities analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $3,625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,973 shares of company stock valued at $17,895,567. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

