Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) VP Sells $72,228.75 in Stock

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 5,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $72,228.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,413.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Digi International stock opened at $13.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.60 million, a PE ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.76. Digi International Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average of $11.55.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $70.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.55 million. Digi International had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 3.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Digi International Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Digi International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Craig Hallum restated a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a report on Friday, August 14th. Lake Street Capital restated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a report on Friday, August 14th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 15.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 7.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digi International in the first quarter worth $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 452,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 10,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Digi International in the first quarter worth $1,908,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

