Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.30.

Several research firms recently commented on DRNA. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

DRNA stock opened at $19.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.02. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $27.68.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.54). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.65% and a negative net margin of 139.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $97,969.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,343.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bob D. Brown sold 8,185 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $183,998.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,305 shares of company stock worth $1,120,080. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,152,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,684,000 after purchasing an additional 189,783 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,058,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,926,000 after buying an additional 625,457 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1,345.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,870,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,092,000 after buying an additional 3,602,192 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,336,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,760,000 after buying an additional 385,118 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,683,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,918,000 after buying an additional 24,815 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

